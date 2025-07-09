Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 375.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $2,472.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,478.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,146.93. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,579.78 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

