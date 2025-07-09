Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 733 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Principal Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,401,000 after buying an additional 908,138 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IJR opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.