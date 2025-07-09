Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
PH traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $708.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,987. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $720.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $666.26 and a 200-day moving average of $644.71.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
