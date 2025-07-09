Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $708.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,987. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $720.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $666.26 and a 200-day moving average of $644.71.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.