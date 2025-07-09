Topsail Wealth Management LLC Has $124,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,640 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,766,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,019,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,323,000 after buying an additional 154,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 260,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after buying an additional 150,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

