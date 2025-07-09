Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BlackRock Stock Up 0.9%
BLK stock opened at $1,084.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $986.01 and its 200 day moving average is $970.03. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,086.84.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
