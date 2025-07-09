Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.54. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

