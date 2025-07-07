YANKCOM Partnership Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHW opened at $350.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $296.40 and a one year high of $400.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.94.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

