CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for 1.1% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $64,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

KO opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

