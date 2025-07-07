Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $114.31 on Monday. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.46. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research raised Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.