Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.