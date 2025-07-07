Harbour Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,224,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

