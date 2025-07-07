936 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $296.27 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.17.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

