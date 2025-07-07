Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

NYSE ACI opened at $21.93 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $298,302,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308,940 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,601.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,250 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6,541.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,723,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,882,000 after buying an additional 3,667,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,766,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,258,000 after buying an additional 2,993,988 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

