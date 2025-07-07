Infini Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.87 Million Position in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI)

Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Li Auto makes up about 1.9% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Li Auto by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 112,642 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Li Auto by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 134,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 136,904 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Li Auto Price Performance

LI stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

