Harbour Investment Management LLC Acquires 31,086 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.78 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

