Synergy Investment Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Synergy Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $110.80 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.