Abound Financial LLC Invests $92,000 in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $91.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 105,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

