Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $27.13 Million Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,251 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,629 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,835,226,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Comcast by 724.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after buying an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

