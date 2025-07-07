Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Invests $26.08 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 259,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,080,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

