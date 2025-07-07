iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) is Harbour Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Harbour Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 2.4% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,177,000 after purchasing an additional 460,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,010,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 153.0% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $130.02 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.11.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.