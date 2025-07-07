Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up 1.0% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Sanofi by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.89 on Monday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

