Dupree Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

MBIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $4.41 on Monday. MBIA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MBIA, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

