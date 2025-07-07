Tradewinds LLC. Has $220,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unilever by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,191,000 after acquiring an additional 327,329 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of UL stock opened at $61.52 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5151 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

