IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 6,601 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in DexCom by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in DexCom by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $124,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,664.30. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

