Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 164.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $122.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $136.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.