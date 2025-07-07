Reviewing INNOVATE (VATE) & Its Peers

Volatility & Risk

INNOVATE has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INNOVATE’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INNOVATE and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get INNOVATE alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio INNOVATE $1.07 billion -$34.60 million -1.60 INNOVATE Competitors $13.29 billion $972.27 million 42.88

INNOVATE’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than INNOVATE. INNOVATE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INNOVATE -3.91% N/A -4.69% INNOVATE Competitors -21.64% -39.26% -6.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares INNOVATE and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.3% of INNOVATE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of INNOVATE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of shares of all “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INNOVATE beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About INNOVATE

(Get Free Report)

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants. This segment also offers solutions for digital engineering, modeling and detailing, construction, and heavy equipment installation and facility services including maintenance, repair, and installation; and manufactures pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and customized products. The Life Sciences segment develops products to treat early osteoarthritis of the knee; and aesthetic and medical technologies for the skin. The Spectrum segment operates over-the-air broadcasting stations across the United States; and Azteca America, a Spanish-language broadcast network. The company was formerly known as HC2 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to INNOVATE Corp. in September 2021. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.