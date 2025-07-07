Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Up 31% – Here’s Why

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 31% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 1,189,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 181,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Westhaven Gold Trading Up 31.0%
The company has a market capitalization of C$32.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Westhaven Gold
Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.
