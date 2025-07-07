BTIG Research Has Lowered Expectations for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Stock Price

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Jasper Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 55.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. 13,027,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,511. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,755 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

