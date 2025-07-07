Contrasting Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) and The Competition

Profitability

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences -194.14% -66.95% -50.34% Applied DNA Sciences Competitors -19.22% -74.50% -1.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied DNA Sciences’ rivals have a beta of 8.61, suggesting that their average share price is 761% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences $3.43 million -$6.99 million -0.01 Applied DNA Sciences Competitors $1.23 billion $110.42 million 45.32

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Applied DNA Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Applied DNA Sciences. Applied DNA Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Applied DNA Sciences rivals beat Applied DNA Sciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production Services segment develops and commercializes the LinearDNA platform, which enables a cell-free manufacture of high-fidelity synthetic DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The MDx Testing Services segment provides clinical molecular diagnostics (MDx) testing and clinical laboratory testing services; COVID-19 testing services, including test scheduling, sample collection, and automated results reporting for higher education institutions, private clients, and businesses under the safeCircle trademark; polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for production and detection of DNA and RNA; and MDx test kits and related supplies, as well as Isotopic analysis testing services. The DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services segment offers SigNature Molecular Tags, which provides a methodology to authenticate goods within large and complex supply chains for materials, such as cotton, nutraceuticals, and other products; SigNify portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits; and fiberTyping, which uses PCR-based DNA detection to detect a product's naturally occurring DNA sequences for the purposes of product provenance authentication and supply chain security. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

