Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intrusion from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Intrusion Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of INTZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,868. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intrusion has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 127.39% and a negative return on equity of 950.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

