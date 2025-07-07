Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intrusion from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.
Intrusion Trading Down 0.4%
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 127.39% and a negative return on equity of 950.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.
About Intrusion
Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intrusion
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.