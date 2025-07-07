Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $406.26 and last traded at $404.26. 85,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 23,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $436.65.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Trading Down 7.9%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 15.14 and a quick ratio of 15.14. The firm has a market cap of $554.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $32.43 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a net margin of 144.24% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

