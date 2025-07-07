Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 7th

Exxon Mobil, Enovix, Rio Tinto, SolarEdge Technologies, and Albemarle are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies that mine, refine or process lithium—a key metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics and grid‐scale energy storage. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the fast‐growing clean‐energy and EV supply chain driven by surging global demand for lithium. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.83. 6,599,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,736,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $477.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.54.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Enovix stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,374,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,954. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.09. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE RIO traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $57.83. 2,577,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,816. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.87. 4,496,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $2.45 on Monday, hitting $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02.

