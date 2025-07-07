Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – July 7th

Deere & Company, Ingersoll Rand, Chubb, Arch Capital Group, Apollo Global Management, CNH Industrial, and Bloom Energy are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the farming and agribusiness sector—ranging from crop and livestock producers to manufacturers of farm equipment, seeds, fertilizers and related services. Their performance is driven by factors such as commodity price swings, weather and climate conditions, global food demand and regulatory policies, offering investors both diversification benefits and exposure to sector-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded down $13.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $507.90. 580,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,813. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.38. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.21. 774,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 1-year low of $251.42 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

ACGL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.91. 2,042,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,198. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $3.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,097. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49.

CNH Industrial (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

NYSE CNH traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.45. 12,381,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,537,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.50. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 13.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,197,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,343. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.50 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71.

