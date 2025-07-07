DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.88, but opened at $65.00. DCC shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, May 19th.
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
