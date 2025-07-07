Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Shares Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 1,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Tele2 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $670.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Tele2 had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tele2 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 Cuts Dividend

Tele2 Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.0972 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Tele2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

