ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,178,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,561% from the previous session’s volume of 70,952 shares.The stock last traded at $29.33 and had previously closed at $29.44.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24.

Get ActivePassive Core Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APCB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActivePassive Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.