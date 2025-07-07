Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Shares Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) was down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 296,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 249,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kestra Medical Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Kestra Medical Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kestra Medical Technologies

Kestra Medical Technologies Trading Down 9.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.42.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.