Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading 12.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 675,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 182,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kincora Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$14.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

About Kincora Copper

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

