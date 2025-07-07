Promising Healthcare Stocks To Follow Now – July 7th

Alphabet, Oracle, UnitedHealth Group, WNS, and Hims & Hers Health are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the medical and health-care sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and health-insurance providers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the development, production, and distribution of treatments, medical technologies, and health-care services. Performance in this segment can be driven by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, patent expirations, and broader demographic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,347,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,545,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,471,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,162,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.40. 6,322,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,556,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $274.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $9.37 on Monday, reaching $74.75. 20,193,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. WNS has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $74.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WNS

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,116,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,454,684. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Featured Stories