Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 110080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Endurance Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$46.68 million, a PE ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Endurance Gold

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

