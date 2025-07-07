PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Trading Up 8.7% – Should You Buy?

PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 2,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

PCCW Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

PCCW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3466 per share. This is a positive change from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.62%.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

