Comparing ThyssenKrupp (TYEKF) & The Competition

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of shares of all “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of shares of all “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThyssenKrupp $38.01 billion -$1.63 billion -6.06 ThyssenKrupp Competitors $18.44 billion $280.11 million 21.29

ThyssenKrupp has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. ThyssenKrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThyssenKrupp -2.98% -9.52% -3.46% ThyssenKrupp Competitors 2.01% 0.96% 1.37%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ThyssenKrupp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThyssenKrupp’s peers have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ThyssenKrupp peers beat ThyssenKrupp on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

