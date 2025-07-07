Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.77 and last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 1013640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Get Freshpet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Trading Down 6.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 216.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.17.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $263.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.57 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Freshpet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Freshpet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.