Senior (LON:SNR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 187.80 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 186.80 ($2.55), with a volume of 319835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.80 ($2.50).

Senior Stock Up 2.2%

The stock has a market cap of £782.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35.

Get Senior alerts:

About Senior

(Get Free Report)

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.