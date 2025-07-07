Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$95.85 and last traded at C$95.53, with a volume of 18688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$94.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sprott from C$80.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sprott from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Sprott alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SII

Sprott Stock Performance

Sprott Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.