Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$95.85 and last traded at C$95.53, with a volume of 18688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$94.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sprott from C$80.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sprott from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on SII
Sprott Stock Performance
Sprott Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 52.61%.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Could Dutch Bros Dethrone Starbucks? Why Investors Are Perking Up
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- D-Wave Is Rising Again Despite Dilution—What’s the Deal?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Top 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks With Strong Payout Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.