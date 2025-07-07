Financial Contrast: Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) and Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Full House Resorts and Universal Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $292.07 million 0.53 -$40.67 million ($1.11) -3.84 Universal Entertainment $1.28 billion 0.44 $201.92 million ($1.28) -5.63

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Universal Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Full House Resorts. Universal Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full House Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

37.7% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and Universal Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts -13.18% -90.09% -6.16% Universal Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Full House Resorts has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Entertainment has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Full House Resorts and Universal Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 3 1 3.25 Universal Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Full House Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.86%. Given Full House Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than Universal Entertainment.

Summary

Full House Resorts beats Universal Entertainment on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full House Resorts



Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. It also offers online sports wagering services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Universal Entertainment



Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines. In addition, it operates casino, hotel, food and beverage, retail and leasing, entertainment, and real estate development businesses. The company was formerly known as Aruze Corp. and changed its name to Universal Entertainment Corporation in November 2009. Universal Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

