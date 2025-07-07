Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Insider Acquires £10,300 in Stock

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Powley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £10,300 ($14,065.27).

Barbara Powley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Barbara Powley bought 13,500 shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £12,555 ($17,144.61).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Stock Up 0.2%

LON MTU traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 102.32 ($1.40). The company had a trading volume of 172,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,023. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 0.37. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 85.76 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.50 ($1.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £170.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies ( LON:MTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 3.28 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies had a net margin of 91.45% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

