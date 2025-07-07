Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $575.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.24. The company has a market capitalization of $692.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $575.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.