Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Insider Buys A$20,099.78 in Stock

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Free Report) insider Brett Woods purchased 15,285 shares of Beach Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,099.78 ($13,137.11).
Beach Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- D-Wave Is Rising Again Despite Dilution—What’s the Deal?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Top 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks With Strong Payout Potential
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Datadog Joins S&P 500, Triggering a New Wave of Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.