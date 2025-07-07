Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Insider Buys A$20,099.78 in Stock

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Free Report) insider Brett Woods purchased 15,285 shares of Beach Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,099.78 ($13,137.11).

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

