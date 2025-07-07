Analyzing Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) and NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) and NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avnet and NOVONIX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 2 2 0 0 1.50 NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 0.00

Avnet currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.26%. Given Avnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avnet is more favorable than NOVONIX.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Avnet has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVONIX has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avnet and NOVONIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet 1.43% 6.96% 2.83% NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Avnet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of NOVONIX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avnet and NOVONIX”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $22.15 billion 0.21 $498.70 million $3.57 15.47 NOVONIX $5.85 million 21.60 -$74.82 million N/A N/A

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than NOVONIX.

Summary

Avnet beats NOVONIX on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides embedded solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, systems, and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as embedded display solutions comprising touch and passive displays; and develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, such as automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

